[Prime Gaming] [Epic Game Store] RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition FREE with Prime till 12-02-23

Get a free Epic Game Store key for RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition with Prime till 12-02-23.Dive headfirst into a dystopian world devoid of society, law, and order. RAGE 2 brings together two studio powerhouses. Avalanche Studios, masters of open world insanity, and id Software, creators of the first-person shooter. Together they deliver a carnival of carnage where you can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything.An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.