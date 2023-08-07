[Prime Gaming] [Epic Game Store] Payday 2 + Gage Mod Courier pack FREE with Prime

Payday 2 + Gage Mod Courier pack is free on the Epic Game Store with Prime till 9-06-23.PAYDAY 2 is an action-packed, four-player co-op shooter that once again lets gamers don the masks of the original PAYDAY crew - Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf and Chains - as they descend on Washington DC for an epic crime spree.Up to four friends co-operate on the hits, and as the crew progresses the jobs become bigger, better and more rewarding. Along with earning more money and becoming a legendary criminal comes a character customization and crafting system that lets crews build and customize their own guns and gear.Gage Mod Courier pack:The Gage Mod Courier pack gives players access to a multitude of weapon modifications that will be left at heist locations for the heister to find and assemble. Giving the aspiring criminal a steady supply of sights, lasers and more.Search the area when performing a heist, and you might get lucky enough to go back to base with a brand new weapon accessory in addition to the piles of cash you just packed away.