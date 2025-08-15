[Prime Gaming] [Epic Game Store] [GOG] Necroking, FATE: The Traitor Soul, Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator & Tin Hearts FREE w/Prime

Become the Death Monarch . Harness the dark powers of necromancy and command an army of more than 30 undead minion types.

You get more fat loots, magical spells and character classes. On top of that you can choose from five (FIVE!!!) different pets.

As always, each journey is different from the last.

Buy, sell and gamble for loot because it’s fun!

FATE - The Traitor Soul is nostalgic gameplay for classic gamers. Replay your memories or make new ones!

Get Necroking free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 9-17-25.Troubles and decay struck the cities, the villages were mired in the vices of madness, and people began to look for a reason for battle in order to throw out their aggression.You are the Necroking. Put on the crown of a powerful necromancy magic and embark on a dark and twisted journey to bring chaos and destruction to settlements desecrated by life itself. Raise an army of skeletons and other vile creatures to conquer your enemies and establish your dominion!Prepare to unleash the ultimate power of necromancy and claim your rightful place as the feared Necroking. Are you ready to embrace the darkness and reshape the world in your image? The time has come to rise and conquer!Get FATE: The Traitor Soul free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 9-17-25.IT’S HERE, FATE FANS! FATE - The Traitor Soul has arrived on GOG! This one has more loot, more spells, more heroes and, most importantly, more pets. You’re probably clicking “add to cart” and have stopped reading this by now, haven’t you?Only the most dedicated of champions will survive the Temple of Fate. Are you brave enough to seek fortune and glory by battling the evil within? The ultimate challenge awaits!Even More Stuff (than the first two games) –Procedurally Generated Levels –Economy –Classic –Get Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator free from The Epic Game Store with Prime Gaming till 9-17-25.Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator is a chaotic multiplayer Heist game for 1-4 players, spanning across 8 different chapters featuring a total of 21 unique heist levels! Take on the role of mutant animals following the orders of Tony, the Filthy Animal Bossman Criminal Mastermind. Wreak havoc through a series of heists starting with a convenience store, a bank robbery, then break into a super secret military base, with missions ranging all the way into outer space!It’s not safe to steal alone, bring up to 3 pals with you and wreck the joint while you try to steal everything that’s not nailed down. Play co-op online or local and bring the chaos! But if you need some alone time, don't worry, we've got you covered in single player too.Success brings you bigger and tougher heists to cut your teeth on. Start with a store, move on up to a bank and after that…the sky’s the limit! Literally.No-one said heists were easy. Every chapter is filled with enemies determined to stop your stealing and environmental hazards that will blow your socks clean off. With careful planning, and a lot of bumbling about, you’ll be able to smash and grab with the best of them. Even if you do lose your life, never fear, simply get your team to flush you down the toilet and you’ll be back and fighting fit in no time.The deck isn’t stacked against you, each mutant animal has their own special ability letting you explode things, smash up levels, and level the playing field. Bring the chaos and let rip, just take care not to destroy your teammates. Drink soda and eat tacos and other spicy Mexican foods to give you the power you need to smash your way to victory!There are loads of ways to beat each level in Filthy Animals so explore everything, grab tools and weapons so you can choose the route that suits you and your gang. Just make sure you choose the right tool for the job, a fire axe can get you through a door but for those pesky guards a shotgun might just be the answer!Get Tin Hearts free from GOG with Prime Gaming till 10-15-25.Embark on a series of lemmings-like puzzles to relive the captivating and emotional story of a genius inventor, Albert J. Butterworth, whilst guiding a troop of tin soldiers to reach their goal. Critically acclaimed for its moving narrative, refined puzzle design, and immersive atmosphere, Tin Hearts is a narrative puzzle adventure where the ghosts of the past emerge to tell a resonating tale of family, love, and compromise.Spanning across four distinctive acts with 50+ puzzles masterfully woven throughout a grand Victorian home, steadily uncover a variety of whimsical inventions with unique abilities to provide a safe route of passage for the tin soldiers to travel. From the meticulous garden, where the soldiers can bounce, glide and soar to their goal, or the inventor’s basement filled with the heights of innovation and technology, each location has an abundance of treasured memories, whilst there are some that would rather be forgotten.In a tragic fable which will see Albert overwhelmed by sorrow and heartache, discover what brilliant minds do when the love for life, and the love for invention, are threatened by life itself.Set out on an immersive adventure through 50+ lemmings-like puzzles which constantly evolve as you progress. Uncover new routes to your destination each time you play, with multiple ways to solve the intricate puzzles.