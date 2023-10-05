[Prime Gaming] [Epic Game Store] Ghostwire: Tokyo FREE with Prime

CAD4466HK
Get Ghostwire: Tokyo free on the Epic Game Store with Prime.
https://gaming.amazon.com/ghostwire...ress=amzn&ref_=SM_GhostwireTokyo_S01_D01_CRWN
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/ghostwire-tokyo
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQq2tQq0Uv0
Face the unknown, uncover the truth and save the cityTokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo’s population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you FACE THE UNKNOWN in Ghostwire: Tokyo.
