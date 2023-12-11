[Prime Gaming] [Epic Game Store] Deathloop FREE with Prime till 1-10-24

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,336
Get a free Epic Game Store key for Deathloop with Amazon Prime till 1-10-24. Thanks to TaintedSquirrel for the heads up!
https://gaming.amazon.com/deathloop...3?ingress=amzn&ref_=SM_DEATHLOOP_S01_D01_CRWN
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/deathloop
DEATHLOOP is a next-gen FPS from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored. In DEATHLOOP, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle - try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the timeloop.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIbb2RVwQug
https://gaming.amazon.com/deathloop...3?ingress=amzn&ref_=SM_DEATHLOOP_S01_D01_CRWN
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/deathloop
DEATHLOOP is a next-gen FPS from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored. In DEATHLOOP, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle - try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the timeloop.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIbb2RVwQug