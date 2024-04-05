  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[Prime Gaming] [Epic Game Store] Chivalry 2 & Black Desert FREE with Prime

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
4,046
Get a free key for Chivalry 2 on the Epic Game Store with Prime Gaming till 5-26-24.

https://gaming.amazon.com/chivalry-...?ingress=amzn&ref_=SM_Chivalry2_S01_FGWP_CRWN

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/chivalry-2

Return to the ultimate medieval battlefield.
TGA "Best Action Game" Nominee, Chivalry 2, is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era - from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more.
Dominate massive, 64-player battlefields. Catapults tear the earth apart as you lay siege to castles in the return of Team Objective maps.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHIKMFLXsPA


Get free key for Black Desert with Prime Gaming till 5-08-24.

https://gaming.amazon.com/black-des...ngress=amzn&ref_=SM_BlackDesert_S01_FGWP_CRWN

https://www.naeu.playblackdesert.com/en-US/Main/Index

Black Desert is an action-filled MMO game with a dynamic combat system like no other. Enjoy multitudes of life skill activities such as fishing, cooking, trading, and crafting at your own pace. You can also make lifelong friends, use your imagination to the fullest with the extensive character customization system, engage in large and small-scale PvP, take down epic bosses and mobs, and much more!
This offer includes:
  • Black Desert Base Game
  • Bellucian Horse Gear Set
  • Choose Your Luxury Furniture Box


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPjExX4eLnk
 
