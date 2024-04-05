[Prime Gaming] [Epic Game Store] Chivalry 2 & Black Desert FREE with Prime

CAD4466HK
Get a free key for Chivalry 2 on the Epic Game Store with Prime Gaming till 5-26-24.
https://gaming.amazon.com/chivalry-...?ingress=amzn&ref_=SM_Chivalry2_S01_FGWP_CRWN
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/chivalry-2
Return to the ultimate medieval battlefield.
TGA "Best Action Game" Nominee, Chivalry 2, is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era - from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more.
Dominate massive, 64-player battlefields. Catapults tear the earth apart as you lay siege to castles in the return of Team Objective maps.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHIKMFLXsPA
Get free key for Black Desert with Prime Gaming till 5-08-24.
https://gaming.amazon.com/black-des...ngress=amzn&ref_=SM_BlackDesert_S01_FGWP_CRWN
https://www.naeu.playblackdesert.com/en-US/Main/Index
Black Desert is an action-filled MMO game with a dynamic combat system like no other. Enjoy multitudes of life skill activities such as fishing, cooking, trading, and crafting at your own pace. You can also make lifelong friends, use your imagination to the fullest with the extensive character customization system, engage in large and small-scale PvP, take down epic bosses and mobs, and much more!
This offer includes:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPjExX4eLnk
