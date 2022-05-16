Prices on Graphics cards coming down; time to buy?

The last graphics card I bought was an RTX 3090 back in November 2021; I paid $2,750 for it CAD ($2,127 USD). That wasn't a scalper price; that was the standard price at the discount computer shop (Memory Express).



Now, I can buy a GigaByte GeForce RTX 3090 for $2,089.99 CAD ($1617.13 USD). And no waiting, or lining up at 3 in the morning; they have them in stock. Just stroll in and drop cash on the counter.



Of course, the Return on Investment timeframe is around 525 days, which is horrific. And I'm as poor as a churchmouse, which is another good reason not to go into debt for a couple of grand. And my car needs new spark plugs, new spark plug wires, repairs to the power steering, repairs to the brakes, and repairs to the transmission. I'm not saying my car is old... but every time i fill the tank, I increase its value by 50%. Just saying. And my property taxes are coming due July 1.



And, I'd heard that the GigaByte cards weren't the best for overclocking. Something about the thermal pads being too small, or something.



And, prices may go down even more as we get deeper into the recession.



Still... I have enough accumulated bitcoin that, if I sold it all, I'd just about cover the cost of the RTX 3090. Spoken like a true mining addict.



What would YOU do? Hold, or buy?



>Charlie