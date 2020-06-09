Priced to Sell - i5 8500 Combo and optional items

If you are a scammer or bad trader, leave now! I have been with PayPal since Day 1 and I will fight any scam attempt with all my free time, as I really hate scammers! I will video record the serial numbers, conditions of all items and my packaging of the items to fight fraud.
Terms and Conditions - Please include your Heatware in your initial PM as I only deal with folks with solid and recent Heatware feedback.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to
Method of Payment: Paypal Goods and Services with Invoice, Local Cash (94538 or 95831). No trade.
Shipping: If just the i5 Combo, USPS Priority Mail as the motherboard fits into a Medium Flat Rate box. UPS Ground if it includes the optional items. Items will be insured.
Now on to the items -
i5 8500/ MSI motherboard/2x8GB G.Skill memory combo. I will NOT part out this combo so please don't ask. Used by the intern for about 3 months and then the intern became an employee. Not hiring anyone for a while so I was going to use it for HTPC but I am so busy I hardly watch anything.
Intel i5 8500, never OC, no original box but shipped in protective clam shell
https://www.newegg.com/core-i5-8th-gen-intel-core-i5-8500/p/N82E16819117883
G.Skill 2x8GB, 16GB total DDR4-2400 Aegis, no original box but shipped in Kingston memory package
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232251
MSI B360 Gaming Plus, has original box and all accessories and I/O Shield. Takes up to 2666MHz memory
https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/B360-Gaming-PLUS
Price: $250 shipped, no trade.
--- Optional Package ---
*** CPU Cooler ***
Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED, Brand new sealed.
https://www.newegg.com/cooler-master-hyper-212-led-rr-212l-16pr-r1/p/N82E16835103218
*** SSDs ***
Crucial M500 240GB, got this in a trade, no original box,
https://www.newegg.com/crucial-m500-240gb/p/N82E16820148694
*** Hard drive ***
Seagate Barracuda 1TB, no original box but it is new and sealed in anti-static bag,
https://www.newegg.com/seagate-barracuda-st31000524as-1tb/p/N82E16822148697
*** Power Supply ***
Cougar A760, Brand new in box but opened and tested.
https://www.newegg.com/cougar-a-series-a760-760w/p/N82E16817553010
Instead of the Cougar 760A, you have the option of a Corsair CX430M Semi Modular PSU. But if you want the GPU option below as well, this PSU will not cut it. Note that you are only get 1 Power Supply, not both in the Optional Package.
Corsair CX 430M semi-modular, Brand new in box but opened and tested.
https://www.newegg.com/corsair-cxm-series-cx430m-430w/p/N82E16817139049
Optional Package Price: +$100
--- Optional GPU ---
EVGA GTX 970. Got this in a trade. Slightly dusty but tested to work fine.
https://www.evga.com/products/specs/gpu.aspx?pn=e62b059f-ead9-4f90-a4d1-49c3df7ed0b1
Optional GTX 970 GPU Price: +$50
