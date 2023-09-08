Price this system for me please

Roughly how much would a PC with this specs be worth?
Ryzen 9 5900x
Evga rtx 3090ti ftw3
ultraHyte y60 case
64gb Corsair vengeance pro ram (4x16)
3tb 980 pro solid state drive
2tb hdd
6 Corsair fans has the hub in the back
And also has 2 fans in the bottom of the case built in1200w evga power supply.
Thank you ( everything listed above is seller description)
