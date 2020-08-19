Price for modded single slot 2080ti

Can anyone give their opinion on what a fair price for a modded 2080ti should be priced at - it’s been converted to single slot with the removal of a DisplayPort (very cleanly done) - so obviously the warranty is void.





Will come with the following:

Original MSI Ventus packaging

OEM cooler

Aqua computer nickel water block

Aqua computer active black plate

Aqua computer vision terminal block

Watercool 1080ti single slot bracket