Price for modded single slot 2080ti

Can anyone give their opinion on what a fair price for a modded 2080ti should be priced at - it’s been converted to single slot with the removal of a DisplayPort (very cleanly done) - so obviously the warranty is void.
Will come with the following:
Original MSI Ventus packaging
OEM cooler
Aqua computer nickel water block
Aqua computer active black plate
Aqua computer vision terminal block
Watercool 1080ti single slot bracket
Will come with the following:
Original MSI Ventus packaging
OEM cooler
Aqua computer nickel water block
Aqua computer active black plate
Aqua computer vision terminal block
Watercool 1080ti single slot bracket