Price drop + FREE shipping : FS: 32GB DDR4 ECC 2666 Samsung dimms

FS: 32GB DDR4 ECC 2666 Samsung dimms

Burticus

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 7, 2005
Messages
5,200
11/6 update, I'll cover shipping and lowered the price to $20 a stick. Insurance over the default is extra.

BACK IN STOCK!

For sale:

Discards from a server memory upgrade project. Cisco labeled, Samsung 32GB DDR4 ECC dimms. They were functional when removed and stored in antistatic bags, but are sold AS IS no warranty.

Samsung DDR4 ECC 32GB 2Rx4 PC4-2666V-RB2-12-DB1 pn=M393A4K40CB2-CTD7Y

Paypal F&F

Now is your chance to load up that server you have laying around. Who doesn't need 512gb+ in their home esxi server? :cool:

Any chance you would consider shipping to Canada if postage wasnt too much? (Calgary Alberta) would be looking to get 256GB for a Dell Precision 5820.
 
MrGuvernment said:
Any chance you would consider shipping to Canada if postage wasnt too much? (Calgary Alberta) would be looking to get 256GB for a Dell Precision 5820.
Hi. Well I don't usually ship outside of the US due to high shipping costs and customs hassles. But since you would be paying for shipping.... maybe. PM me your address and I'll plug it into shipstation and see what she says. Or you could do a label yourself (pirateship, etc) and send it to me. There is a UPS store near me, or USPS, not sure which is better for Canada.
 
So tempting to upgrade my server, but I'd have to pull out my 16gb sticks so wouldn't be as much of an upgrade. Anyways, free bump day bump for looking.
 
