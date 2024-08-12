Price drop + FREE shipping : FS: 32GB DDR4 ECC 2666 Samsung dimms

11/6 update, I'll cover shipping and lowered the price to $20 a stick. Insurance over the default is extra.
BACK IN STOCK!
For sale:
Discards from a server memory upgrade project. Cisco labeled, Samsung 32GB DDR4 ECC dimms. They were functional when removed and stored in antistatic bags, but are sold AS IS no warranty.
Samsung DDR4 ECC 32GB 2Rx4 PC4-2666V-RB2-12-DB1 pn=M393A4K40CB2-CTD7Y
Paypal F&F
Now is your chance to load up that server you have laying around. Who doesn't need 512gb+ in their home esxi server?
