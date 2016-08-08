Preventing bitrot on USB drives in Windows (ReFS?)

Hello,





So for the past five years I have been using a 1.5TB USB drive to transport files between two PCs I have in different locations. Usually this worked pretty well but on a couple occassions I tried to open a file only to find it was corrupt. I never figured out what was causing the issue as the drive's sectors would show up as fine when scanned.





I just bought a 3TB to replace the 1.5TB drive (I need the space going forward) and I am wondering if there is anything I can do to minimize the chance of data being corrupted. Does anyone have recommendations for best practices?





In particular, does anyone have experience with ReFS? I understand it won't correct bitrot automatically unless used with storage spaces, but if it can help me detect it in a timely fashion it sounds like a useful tool. I am curious as if ReFS is going to be useful, I should probably set it up before I start throwing data on the new drive.