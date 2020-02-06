Prevent SDR games from turning off HDR mode

I am using an HDR monitor (Acer X27P) and have HDR turned on in Windows settings. This means that Windows is mapping the colors of SDR content (desktop and apps) to HDR colors and that is fine (I like the final result). However, when I run SDR games (that don't support HDR natively) in full screen mode, the monitor switches to SDR mode (as if HDR was turned off in Windows). I don't like that (the colors are different + the switching takes time). I want to ALWAYS run in HDR mode and ALL SDR content (including full-screen) mapped to HDR.



Some games have an option to use "full-screen windowed" instead of "full-screen" mode and that works fine in HDR mode (CS GO is using this option by default, but if I choose "full-screen", the monitor switces to SDR mode). Old games always switch to SDR mode.



I have noticed that this also happens when playing full-screen Youtube SDR videos in Firefox, but MS Edge is working fine here and no matter what you play, it always stays in HDR mode (good job MS lol).



Is there a way to force Windows to ALWAYS stay in HDR mode no matter what? Maybe forcing games to run in full-screen windowed mode?