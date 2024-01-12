Pretty Warm - 34 Inch Monoprice "CrystalPro Curved Monitor"

https://www.monoprice.com/product?p_id=44602
Posting because I have one of the Dark Matter series, which is an earlier version of this I think. Assuming that's the case, it's a pretty damn good bang for buck monitor. I've had zero issues with it for 3 or 4 years, and it has a lot of functionality as well. Only thing I'm not sure is the HDR stuff - the stuff on mine looks like garbage but I think that's a pretty common issue with these lower-end HDR features.
