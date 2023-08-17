Pretty impressed with this ProxMem kit

I took a chance on this stuff because it was on the QVL for my board, an Asus B650-A Strix. It’s listed at 6400 but I popped it in and ran EXPO II and it trained immediately at 6800mhz 1T. The timings aren’t bad either at 38-42-42. The one I got is PN PGD5U68A38XX7-S1WC.



My 7950X3D refuses to run either of my other kits past 4800 so I wasn’t hoping for much but this has been error free, I ran several cycles of TM5 and OCCT and about 10 hours of Baldurs Gate 3 without so much as a hiccup and POST times are down to like 10 seconds rather than 90+ seconds of yellow dram led.



I’m not exactly sure where this brand popped out from but the sticks have a nice heat spreader and RGB if you want it, works fine with Asus aura sync and probably others. I haven’t really tried to check but given the voltage I suspect these are Hynix m-dies.