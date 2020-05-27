Pressure on GPU waterblock causing intermittent boot failures?

I'm just checking in to see if anyone else has experienced anything like this.I have a Thermaltake Core P5 with a vertical GPU mount, seen below:I recently replaced a few of the hard tubed lines with ZMT, as I needed the 14mm fittings for the build's next iteration. One of the runs replaced was the connection between CPU and GPU, and that 3/8" x 5/8" tubing has got some spring to it in a bend that tight. It's kinda pressing against the GPU block terminal, forcing it toward the viewer.Now, the machine only boots one in ten tries. The other nine, it fails on VGA, as indicated by the status LEDs and beep codes.It seems like if I grab the GPU waterblock and pinch it by hand while booting, the machine will start. That's really bizarre though, so before I drain it and rework it, I wanted to ask: has anyone else seen any issue like this before?