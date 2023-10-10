Pressure grows on Apple to open up iMessage

K

kac77

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 13, 2008
Messages
3,230

Pressure grows on Apple to open up iMessage

Apple’s iMessage system is a dozen years old, but it still only provides a feature-rich messaging experience between iMessage users. That makes sense for Apple—it’s a big selling point for i-devices—but change may be coming.

"...Green bubbles and blue bubbles want to be together. Help Apple #GetTheMessage,” Samsung declared in a video posted to YouTube yesterday, using Google’s preferred hashtag for the campaign. (In iMessage, blue bubbles are used for messages sent between iMessage users, while green bubbles are for messages sent to or from users outside the system, which denotes a fallback to those more archaic, less secure messaging protocols.)"
 
This has nothing to do with Apple opening up iMessage and everything to do with Google and Samsung trying to get Apple to adopt RCS.
 
Shoganai said:
This has nothing to do with Apple opening up iMessage and everything to do with Google and Samsung trying to get Apple to adopt RCS.
Click to expand...

Agreed.

Opening up iMessage would be silly.

Apple should - however - be forced to use the RCS standard for messages if they want to sell smart phones though.

The only reason they don't is because they want to manipulate the market. They see themselves in a dominant position, and want to call anyone who doesn't use an Apple device "the poors" and shame people into buying Apple, which they deserve legitimate criticism (and maybe even lawsuits) for.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Agreed.

Opening up iMessage would be silly.

Apple should - however - be forced to use the RCS standard for messages if they want to sell smart phones though.

The only reason they don't is because they want to manipulate the market. They see themselves in a dominant position, and want to call anyone who doesn't use an Apple device "the poors" and shame people into buying Apple, which they deserve legitimate criticism (and maybe even lawsuits) for.
Click to expand...
I agree. It's very stupid. I'm not going to jump ship to Android if they adopt RCS. But it would be great to have a non-terrible default means to text people with Android. SMS is hot garbage. My android friends and family are on Telegram, so it's a non-issue, but it would nice for RCS to be there, especially for group texts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top