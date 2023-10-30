President Biden Issues Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence | The White House

Someone was jealous CCP had full control over innovation and they wanted to join them

Everything will be vetted by a committee most likely made up by bureaucrats that have no idea about anything

Feel bad for startups that secured founding for some amazing or next big thing idea just to be cockblocked by a politically ran "The National Institute of Standards and Technology will set the rigorous standards for extensive red-team testing to ensure safety before public release."

anything revolutionary will be released only if that politician and the other politician will be part of the team/company /board of directors...Not only that but they'l know the next big thing and they will buy stocks before approving any project
FML
 
Another unconstitutional executive order in the guise of "stopping evil corporations from doing evil things" when in reality it's exactly the regulatory capture "evil corporations" want to stop competitors from overtaking them.
 
CEO's accusing AI of being bad didnt help either. Elon . a self proclaimed free speech absolutist, wanted AI regulations . That was a big dissapoiment , and to my surprise Zuck, the moron that never invented anything, was against Musk's take on AI. There's a lot of money to be made behind AI and they will not let a new net boom to take place... No more new Bezo's or Zuck's , just us making more money
 
