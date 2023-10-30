President Biden Issues Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence | The White House

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing...cure-and-trustworthy-artificial-intelligence/
Someone was jealous CCP had full control over innovation and they wanted to join them
Everything will be vetted by a committee most likely made up by bureaucrats that have no idea about anything
Feel bad for startups that secured founding for some amazing or next big thing idea just to be cockblocked by a politically ran "The National Institute of Standards and Technology will set the rigorous standards for extensive red-team testing to ensure safety before public release."
anything revolutionary will be released only if that politician and the other politician will be part of the team/company /board of directors...Not only that but they'l know the next big thing and they will buy stocks before approving any project
FML
Someone was jealous CCP had full control over innovation and they wanted to join them
Everything will be vetted by a committee most likely made up by bureaucrats that have no idea about anything
Feel bad for startups that secured founding for some amazing or next big thing idea just to be cockblocked by a politically ran "The National Institute of Standards and Technology will set the rigorous standards for extensive red-team testing to ensure safety before public release."
anything revolutionary will be released only if that politician and the other politician will be part of the team/company /board of directors...Not only that but they'l know the next big thing and they will buy stocks before approving any project
FML