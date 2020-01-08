Preparing a new Windows install for a new user, want to reset/delete all accounts.

My nephew's harddrive died on his laptop, he said he didn't care about any of the files, just wants it working again. Ok, simple enough, just replace the HDD (or even use a NVME instead) and reinstall Windows. The issue is that I would need to create an account for myself first in order to install the drivers and configure it. And since he won't be here to create his account, I basically need it to be a "blank" install after all the drivers and everything are configured, same as if he had just bought it new and it asks him to create an account when he boots it up for the first time. Is there a way to reset/delete all accounts after I have set it up so it asks him to create an account when he turns it on?