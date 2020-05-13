erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,004
People getting ripped off from predatory lending practices in Animal Crossing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (Thanks KarateBob for the submission)
"Is Tom Nook actually a bad guy, or does he just have a bad reputation? We look at the history of Tom Nook’s attitude throughout the Animal Crossing franchise and figure out what his deal is."
"Is Tom Nook actually a bad guy, or does he just have a bad reputation? We look at the history of Tom Nook’s attitude throughout the Animal Crossing franchise and figure out what his deal is."