Predatory lending practices in Animal Crossing

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,004
People getting ripped off from predatory lending practices in Animal Crossing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (Thanks KarateBob for the submission)

"Is Tom Nook actually a bad guy, or does he just have a bad reputation? We look at the history of Tom Nook’s attitude throughout the Animal Crossing franchise and figure out what his deal is."

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top