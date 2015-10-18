Praey for the Gods (inspired by Shadow of the Colossus)

MavericK said: Looks quite awesome.



I really do hate how these Kickstarters are forcing a $50+ purchase for beta access, though. Just give it to everyone who buys a copy...why not? Click to expand...

I agree and disagree. The thing is that you really only want a select few playing the game during an Alpha. Only hardcore people who are invested truly in your vision and are willing to pay to bug test. By placing a high entry fee for the right to bug test, you get less "noise" and more honest feedback during development. For example for Project Cars we paid around $50 for the right to bug test builds of the game from day one. There were higher tiers of course. We had contracts where we were paid royalties on the amount of copies sold. In the end I made pretty good money for putting up my $50 and I basically got to play a new game every week or so. That's the excitement that each new game build gave us. It honestly felt like we got a new game in our library every week with the amount of changes in each build.