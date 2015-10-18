Praey for the Gods (inspired by Shadow of the Colossus)

Blade-Runner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzDl2THyF4w
http://preyforthegods.com/
Prey for the Gods is a brutal journey set on a desolate frozen island, where your only chance of survival is to destroy the very gods you believe in.
In Prey for the Gods, you play a lone hero sent to the edge of a dying world to discover the mystery behind a never-ending winter. Arriving with only the clothes on your back, you must survive the colossal dangers that you encounter. To restore balance and reclaim the land from the brink, you will be faced with questions that not even a God knows the answer to.