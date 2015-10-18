Praey for the Gods (inspired by Shadow of the Colossus)

B

Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
3,494
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzDl2THyF4w

http://preyforthegods.com/

Prey for the Gods is a brutal journey set on a desolate frozen island, where your only chance of survival is to destroy the very gods you believe in.
In Prey for the Gods, you play a lone hero sent to the edge of a dying world to discover the mystery behind a never-ending winter. Arriving with only the clothes on your back, you must survive the colossal dangers that you encounter. To restore balance and reclaim the land from the brink, you will be faced with questions that not even a God knows the answer to.
Click to expand...







 
  • Like
Reactions: Q-BZ
like this
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
15,968
I have Shadow of the colossus I think for PS2 I haven't even got around to playing it because at the time the game was so dark and I didn't have a LCD monitor to play it on back then I had a CRT I think.
Whatever it was I didn't know what to do in the game......I knew you were suppose to find the big guys but gave up.
 
K

Kinsaras

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 8, 2009
Messages
3,614
Wow that looks amazing. Shadow of the colossus is one of the best games I played so looking forward to this.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
30,372
Comixbooks said:
I have Shadow of the colossus I think for PS2 I haven't even got around to playing it because at the time the game was so dark and I didn't have a LCD monitor to play it on back then I had a CRT I think.
Whatever it was I didn't know what to do in the game......I knew you were suppose to find the big guys but gave up.
Click to expand...

You should give it another shot...it's a fantastic game. Pro tip: You have to hold up the sword and follow the light to find the Colossi.
 
P

pothb

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 24, 2007
Messages
4,997
That does look pretty bad ass. Never beat sotc myself, but I had some fun with it.
 
G

grambo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 10, 2011
Messages
1,170
Never played the original but heard a lot about the art style, thanks for heads up.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
30,372
Looks quite awesome.

I really do hate how these Kickstarters are forcing a $50+ purchase for beta access, though. Just give it to everyone who buys a copy...why not?
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
18,795
I like the look of it so far. Hopefully we'll see something prior to 2020.
 
cageymaru

cageymaru

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 10, 2003
Messages
20,194
MavericK said:
Looks quite awesome.

I really do hate how these Kickstarters are forcing a $50+ purchase for beta access, though. Just give it to everyone who buys a copy...why not?
Click to expand...

I agree and disagree. The thing is that you really only want a select few playing the game during an Alpha. Only hardcore people who are invested truly in your vision and are willing to pay to bug test. By placing a high entry fee for the right to bug test, you get less "noise" and more honest feedback during development. For example for Project Cars we paid around $50 for the right to bug test builds of the game from day one. There were higher tiers of course. We had contracts where we were paid royalties on the amount of copies sold. In the end I made pretty good money for putting up my $50 and I basically got to play a new game every week or so. That's the excitement that each new game build gave us. It honestly felt like we got a new game in our library every week with the amount of changes in each build.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
30,372
I can see that point of view...I guess I just disagree with it on the whole. Either before or after the main development phase(s), people are going to complain about various things regardless and the developer has to choose whether or not they listen. With many games being released in basically a beta state nowadays, it doesn't really make sense to me to limit the beta access behind a paywall.
 
R

RanceJustice

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 9, 2003
Messages
6,002
Looks like it has potential, though I'm rather disappointed that at the moment Linux (and MacOSX) are not even stretch goals, yet consoles with all their additional costs and issues are on the schedule. If they promised Linux support, even as an (early) stretch goal, Id be more likely to back them.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
23,965
Xaeos said:
Looks like it has potential, though I'm rather disappointed that at the moment Linux (and MacOSX) are not even stretch goals, yet consoles with all their additional costs and issues are on the schedule. If they promised Linux support, even as an (early) stretch goal, Id be more likely to back them.
Click to expand...
Linux/mac gamers are the 1%...
game looks pretty cool though.
 
Tup3x

Tup3x

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2011
Messages
1,873
Hmm... Looks interesting. I might end up backing this.

EDIT:
Pledged.
 
Last edited:
C

chenw

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 26, 2014
Messages
3,977
Trademark laws are quite wonky. You have to defend your right actively, or else you actually lose the right.

So not entirely their fault if keeping that trademark is important.
 
B

Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
3,494
I don't see how that grants Bethesda a monopoly on the word "prey", especially when its a ubiquitous term used in the titles of many other games. Go to gamefaqs.com and search for "prey" to see how many hits you get. More importantly, there is just no way that anyone would confuse this game or its title as belonging to Bethesda's IP.
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
18,914
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
30,372
I have to admit other than a few random emails from the KS campaign, I had kinda forgotten about this one. I hope they deliver in the end, but it feels like it's taking an eternity.
 
ghostwich

ghostwich

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2014
Messages
1,821
MavericK said:
I have to admit other than a few random emails from the KS campaign, I had kinda forgotten about this one. I hope they deliver in the end, but it feels like it's taking an eternity.
Click to expand...
I agree, but there's no rush.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
30,372
I think there's something of an NDA on this one, but I got my beta key. :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top