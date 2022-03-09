Powershell hash table and variable not working as expected.

S

Shockey

2[H]4U
Hello Everyone,

Having difficulty getting below line of code to execute. It doesn't like the format of $iDracNode.RacIP. It only take "RacIP" and fails to connect/translate to IP held in the variable.

I've tried replacing $iDracNode.RacIP with xx.xxx.xxx.xxx and it works. Also works if I use variable such as $IP.

Is there a way to format the below to get the value of $iDracNode.RacIP instead of just "RacIP" when executing the script?

Code: 
invoke-expression "plink.exe -ssh -batch -l $iDracNode.RacIP  -u $racuser -pw $racpass set system.servertopology.AisleName $iDracNode.PartNum"


$iDracData
Code: 
PartNum   : 555
RackNum      : 4
RacIP        : xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx
RU           : 4
Serial    : serial
RackLocation : RDC

PartNum   : 77kl
RackNum      : 3
RacIP        : xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx
RU           : 676
Serial    : serial
RackLocation : RDC

Code Snippet as a whole.

Code: 
$iDracData = Import-Csv $csvFileName
    
    foreach($iDracNode in $idracData)
    {
       write-host -ForegroundColor Green "Setting node information for iDrac node:"$iDracNode.RacIP
       invoke-expression "plink.exe -ssh -batch -l $iDracNode.RacIP  -u $racuser -pw $racpass set system.servertopology.AisleName $iDracNode.PartNum"
     
    }
 
