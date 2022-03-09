Powershell hash table and variable not working as expected.

Code: invoke-expression "plink.exe -ssh -batch -l $iDracNode.RacIP -u $racuser -pw $racpass set system.servertopology.AisleName $iDracNode.PartNum"

Code: PartNum : 555 RackNum : 4 RacIP : xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx RU : 4 Serial : serial RackLocation : RDC PartNum : 77kl RackNum : 3 RacIP : xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx RU : 676 Serial : serial RackLocation : RDC

Code: $iDracData = Import-Csv $csvFileName foreach($iDracNode in $idracData) { write-host -ForegroundColor Green "Setting node information for iDrac node:"$iDracNode.RacIP invoke-expression "plink.exe -ssh -batch -l $iDracNode.RacIP -u $racuser -pw $racpass set system.servertopology.AisleName $iDracNode.PartNum" }

Hello Everyone,Having difficulty getting below line of code to execute. It doesn't like the format of $iDracNode.RacIP. It only take "RacIP" and fails to connect/translate to IP held in the variable.I've tried replacing $iDracNode.RacIP with xx.xxx.xxx.xxx and it works. Also works if I use variable such as $IP.Is there a way to format the below to get the value of $iDracNode.RacIP instead of just "RacIP" when executing the script?$iDracDataCode Snippet as a whole.