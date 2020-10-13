Powerful Mini pc's with i7s or greater and ability for at least 3 nvme?

Im looking for a mini pc to operate as a server basically. Right now i use a full case server style one with an intel i7-6700k for the cpu.



Whats hard to find in a mini is that of 3 nvme slots, at least i think. I was trying to reduce the overall size and power load while maybe getting a slightly beefier cpu in the process, both of which i believe are impossible in this form factor (combined).

I also run 3 Mobius usb 3 5 disc arrays attached to the existing pc, i think it should be possible on the mini as well to have 3 usb's at full speed each.





Otherwise I'm probably better off just ditching the rack server/psu combo and putting the existing hardware in a regular case with 550 watt gold or platinum psu

Anyone happen to have seen a model out there that would do all of this and be a tad ahead of a 6700k?



Thanks in advance