Powerful Convertible?

My old dualcore laptop is starting to show its age, so I'm looking to upgrade... but I want something that will last several years AND is in a convertible form factor...What I'd like to see is:-Core i9 CPU-64gb RAM (32 is acceptable, 16 is bare-minimum-if-there-is-absolutely-no-other-option)-Dedicated Nvidia graphics (Preferably rtx 2080)-4K screen (will settle for less though)-While I'd prefer to keep it around $2000, I *can* go as high as $5000 (but cheaper is always better)-(optional) Windows Hello webcamFrom my research, I have found more than a few laptops that fit the requirements... but only if I give up the convertible aspect... which is something I *really* like about my current device.Am I missing something or is there anything even close to what I'm looking for available? (at ANY price! --- eventually one will end up on eBay for lessIf there is absolutely ZERO chance of getting this in a convertible, any suggestions for laptops that aren't overpriced... (*eyes alienware 51m suspiciously*)