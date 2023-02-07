PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Liquid Devil Pictured

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,375
Hmm

"Powered by triple 8-pin connectors, the card features a BIOS switch that allows users to switch between OC BIOS and unleash BIOS modes, with the latter presumably having higher power limits.

In the box, besides the card, there is a provided EK loop pressure test that tests if any leaks are occurring. You can see the card's pictures below and look at the complete unboxing by CornerJack here."

9mYFTYpFpZsJMxMk.jpg


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/304530/powercolor-radeon-rx-7900-xtx-liquid-devil-pictured
 
