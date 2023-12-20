PowerColor Hellhound RX 7900 XTX spectral white - noise

I just got this today and I installed it. It works fine but I was wondering if anyone else was experiencing the small noise under a heavy load? I put it under heavy stress (heaven benchmark) and it starting making an annoying noise. The noise is kind of hard to explain but I've slightly read about it and was wondering if anyone has an fixes for this?? Or if anyone here is experiencing this?? The noise isn't loud but it's loud enough I can hear it while sitting in my gaming chair.
 

It is most likely coil whine. Common on higher end cards that draw lots of power. Also could be your PSU. If you can game and run benches without issue, then it is fine. If you run into issues with the card, I'd RMA it. But the noise alone is usually just coil whine and not something a RMA will likely help. If you got the same model card back and kept the same system, youre going to likely have the issue.
 
