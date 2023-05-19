PowerColor Confirms Manufacturing Problem with Some Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPUs Leading to High Temperatures

Bankie

Bankie

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 27, 2004
Messages
2,238
https://www.thefpsreview.com/2023/0...x-7900-xtx-gpus-leading-to-high-temperatures/

Igor’s Lab has received a statement from PowerColor that can confirm some of its Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards may exhibit higher than normal temperatures due to a manufacturing oversight. The issue seems to stem from the way that the thermal compound was applied, which, per an investigation from Igor Wallossek, suggests potential discrepancies of up to a “full 30 Kelvin temperature difference.”

Looks like they're willing to fix it so good on PowerColor for identifying the issue and making it right.
 
