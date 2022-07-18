Powerbeats Bluetooth Headphones stuttering audio

I have a pair of Powerbeats bluetooth headphones. When synced to a Windows 10 PC the audio stutters about once every 10 seconds. The BT receiver on the PC is an Iogear GBU421 bluetooth 2.0 device purchased in 2009. I am wondering if the bluetooth protocol is too old to function properly with Windows 10 or with the Powerbeats.I tested the Powerbeats with an iPad Pro 10.5 and it works 100% fine. So I am reasonably sure that the problem is the Iogear BT receiver. Would it be wise to simply buy a new BT receiver at this point rather than troubleshoot the Iogear device? Maybe the BT 5.1 device below: