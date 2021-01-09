Powerbank for MBP 2018

Guys I'm considering to get a powerbank for my MBP 2018 asI have an anker powerbank ( if my memory serves me ok it's ~18000 mah )which does not not have PD and according to a friend of mine that works for Applel I should be getting one that has PD.

What do you guys think , should I risk to use the powerbank I already have or should I get a new one?
How often do you charge your MBP ? At times I feel like the laptop itself does produce lots of heat.
 
As far as I know there is no small bank that Anker makes that is capable of delivering enough wattage to any Macbook to actually give it a charge - at least not one that would stop your battery power from dropping for any given amount of time - which ultimately is the point. Doing a quick search most of them are only capable of 30 watts of power on the high end. The 15.4" MBP has an 85W power adapter for a reason. On smaller less demanding laptops it's more possible. The MBA only requires 30W I think to keep charging. The 13" requires 65W IIRC.

mAH is meaningless. Knowing WH matters a lot more.

EDIT: Something like this will actually have the ability to recharge your laptop: https://www.amazon.com/USB-C-Portab...9Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU=
But most people probably don't want to invest the money unless you're mobile a lot and you need to keep a bunch of devices juiced up. It has 70WH, which is decent. Probably enough to give your laptop one more full charge. Impressive given the amount of juice laptops take up. 100 watts of power and DC 60 watts.
 
