Power Watch 2, Luxe Edition

I don’t even know why I bought this watch. I wear automatics (self winding) watches. Any rate, I bought the watch on Indiegogo (like Kickstarter) and then paid for a couple of upgrades. I just want my investment back with shipping. I took of the shrink wrapping, in full anticipation of trialing it. Then I looked at my wrist with my current watch and I know I won’t replace it. This is the version I am selling. It’s the Luxe version that is now selling for a ridiculous $699. Look at eBay prices if you like. I’ll sell it shipped (USPS priority) for $300. I have PayPal and Zelle, your choice. If you add it up, I paid $280, I’m adding in some shipping. Of course, best offer, just no trades unless its 2A (strictly PM). I have excellent feedback stretching more than a decade. {} {} {} {} {}