Power Watch 2, Luxe Edition

    I don’t even know why I bought this watch. I wear automatics (self winding) watches.

    Any rate, I bought the watch on Indiegogo (like Kickstarter) and then paid for a couple of upgrades. I just want my investment back with shipping.

    I took of the shrink wrapping, in full anticipation of trialing it. Then I looked at my wrist with my current watch and I know I won’t replace it.

    This is the version I am selling. It’s the Luxe version that is now selling for a ridiculous $699. Look at eBay prices if you like.

    I’ll sell it shipped (USPS priority) for $300. I have PayPal and Zelle, your choice. If you add it up, I paid $280, I’m adding in some shipping. Of course, best offer, just no trades unless its 2A (strictly PM).

    I have excellent feedback stretching more than a decade.


    61144E1E-E482-493B-AFC1-7685C7168B61.jpeg 47E9ECE2-41AD-4BFA-9A51-D47D9EA4DBA9.jpeg

    5A1C706A-4312-4B15-972A-2AA0A0009923.jpeg 1E6A3BB5-653C-4F93-8A24-2B3DB163C738.jpeg D1054A33-3BCF-45E2-B55B-51202AE3D06F.jpeg
     
