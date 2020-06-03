Power Watch 2 Luxe Edition, new in box.

I have a nice automatic watch that I will continue to use. I do not even know why I bought it.

I paid over $300 for it. It’s the Luxe edition with the metal band. I never took it out of the box, it will need a charge prior to use.

USA priority mail, via PayPal or Zelle, total $150. No trades but open to best offer.


