Power supply squeal only when turning on - RMA or not?

Hello, I wanted to confirm with you guys if there's an issue with my power supply.I have the following Asus power supply.When I turn my PC on, there's a short high pitch squealing sound for about 1 second then goes away. I don't recall hearing this when I first got the power supply but I want to know if anyone else experiences this or if this is a sign of failing components in my power supply.The power supply is under warranty until 2033 so I'm wondering if I should leave it or RMA.I don't notice any performance issues and I can game for hours with no issues.I don't know if Asus does cross shipment however I could be without a PC for a few weeks which would be very annoying.Let me know your thoughts.