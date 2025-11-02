  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Power supply squeal only when turning on - RMA or not?

Hello, I wanted to confirm with you guys if there's an issue with my power supply.

I have the following Asus power supply.
ASUS ROG Strix 1200W Gold Aura Edition

When I turn my PC on, there's a short high pitch squealing sound for about 1 second then goes away. I don't recall hearing this when I first got the power supply but I want to know if anyone else experiences this or if this is a sign of failing components in my power supply.

The power supply is under warranty until 2033 so I'm wondering if I should leave it or RMA.
I don't notice any performance issues and I can game for hours with no issues.

I don't know if Asus does cross shipment however I could be without a PC for a few weeks which would be very annoying.

Let me know your thoughts.
 
