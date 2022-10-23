power supply runs fine with paperclip, but not with motherboard

So yeah, Ive got a little power supply here, unfortunately the only one I have that fits a case I'm playing with. Its a FSP170-60SI, TFX form factor. I have 2 different ITX motherboards that both boot and run with another supply, but will not start with this one. When I do the paperclip the PSU starts fine and has all its voltages, +12 a bit low at 11.2, but I have seen that often enough in the past on supplies that would at least start.

Is anyone familiar with how the pin 16 start circuit typically works? I am reluctant to just throw all new caps at it, it came out of a junk bin after all, trying not to spend money if I can help it.

edit/ I Just hooked up a 600mA load to the 12V rail and it came up to 11.94, so I think that's good.
 
Last edited:
Two things.

1. If the power supply boots and then shuts off, maybe it can handle no load, but the initial start load is too much and it powers off.

2. If it doesn't make any indication, I would think it could have an internal short that is only present on when all 20 pins are connected.
 
Not even a fan twitch when you short the start pins on a mobo, so it's not like too much load. The standby LED on a mobo does come on when you plug it in though.
 
Well obviously. What I'm hoping for is some insight into how the pin 16 start circuit is implemented to give me a bit of a head start in fixing it.
 
