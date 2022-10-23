power supply runs fine with paperclip, but not with motherboard

So yeah, Ive got a little power supply here, unfortunately the only one I have that fits a case I'm playing with. Its a FSP170-60SI, TFX form factor. I have 2 different ITX motherboards that both boot and run with another supply, but will not start with this one. When I do the paperclip the PSU starts fine and has all its voltages, +12 a bit low at 11.2, but I have seen that often enough in the past on supplies that would at least start.



Is anyone familiar with how the pin 16 start circuit typically works? I am reluctant to just throw all new caps at it, it came out of a junk bin after all, trying not to spend money if I can help it.



edit/ I Just hooked up a 600mA load to the 12V rail and it came up to 11.94, so I think that's good.