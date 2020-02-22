Power supply makes "start up" noise when plugging in

Edit: forgot to mention that the power supply is H240AS-01 240W, which I then Startpaged and apparently the manufacturer is POINWER.

When I plug in my computer, the computer makes a noise almost like it's starting up. Keep in mind that I have not yet pressed the power button, I've simply plugged the computer in. I think that the noise is coming from the power supply, but that's little more than a guess. After 3-5 seconds the computer is quiet and sounds like a computer that's off should sound.
I recently got this computer basically as "used, for parts," although it very well could have no problems, seller just doesn't know or care to research.
I'm not sure what to make of this. The things that popped into my (amateur) head are
1) the power supply has a defect; or
2) one of the components is drawing power when it should

After starting up normally by pressing the power button, the computer seems to function normally except that I have noticed the DVD drive not being able to boot to DVD (tried 3 different bootable DVDs, two of which I have used successfully with other computers). Also, there was one data DVD that the computer was not able to read. There were a few data DVDs, though, that the computer was able to read.

I guess I should start by disconnecting the power cables one at a time, to see if I can isolate the problem to one component?

I think that I also have the ability to test the power draw of the computer, since I have a UPS. But, I have never used that function, and I'm a bit hesitant to jump into that project right now (installing software on Linux is often not a walk in the park for me since I'm new to Linux).
 
DVD drive is probably hosed. They make these whirring sounds similar to a power supply fans whirring.

Try that first before the rest of the stuff and maybe save some time.
 
DVD drive is probably hosed. They make these whirring sounds similar to a power supply fans whirring.

Try that first before the rest of the stuff and maybe save some time.
Disconnected the power from the DVD drive. Symptom remains.
I also unplugged it after that and plugged it back in. It was quiet for the second plug in.
 
Do you have an extra power supply to test with? I assume you disconnected the data cable to DVD drive ie SATA/IDE/SCSI also.
 
Do you have an extra power supply to test with? I assume you disconnected the data cable to DVD drive ie SATA/IDE/SCSI also.
The power supply is a weird shape, almost shaped more like my forearm but rectangular. I don't any from any of my other computers are that shape.
I did have the Sata cable still plugged into the DVD drive. I'll try now with it unplugged and edit in a minute.
Edit: disconnecting the SATA cable to DVD drive worked.
 
