power supply 200W for an i5-4690 ?

Hello every body,
I have an intel core i5-4690 with graphic unit integrated, 2 memory stick of 8go, an 1 hdd and 1 ethernet 10gb and 1 ethernet 1gb adpatator.
i want to make a linux routeur out of it, do you think a 200w power supply will be enough ?
Thanks for your replies ;oD.
I have an intel core i5-4690 with graphic unit integrated, 2 memory stick of 8go, an 1 hdd and 1 ethernet 10gb and 1 ethernet 1gb adpatator.
i want to make a linux routeur out of it, do you think a 200w power supply will be enough ?
Thanks for your replies ;oD.