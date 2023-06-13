power supply 200W for an i5-4690 ?

D

Daedin

n00b
Joined
Jun 13, 2023
Messages
1
Hello every body,
I have an intel core i5-4690 with graphic unit integrated, 2 memory stick of 8go, an 1 hdd and 1 ethernet 10gb and 1 ethernet 1gb adpatator.

i want to make a linux routeur out of it, do you think a 200w power supply will be enough ?

Thanks for your replies ;oD.
 
I would not. I’d say 400w. Those chips weren’t terribly efficient. 84 watt TDP. Or a high efficiency 300w quality unit.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
I would not. I’d say 400w. Those chips weren’t terribly efficient. 84 watt TDP. Or a high efficiency 300w quality unit.
Click to expand...
yeah you might be right on that. i tend to always recommend what the gpu minimum is... i also didnt realize that that chip will suck 114-170w+ under full load!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top