Power point losing focus? Need help

Hopefully this is a dumb question. Running PowerPoint at church for song slides with a desktop and a projector. We have ran the monitors mirrored forever which obviously doesn't allow for presentation mode.



Got a new monitor so we can now run extended desktop (old one only had vga whom the pj needs as well).



The problem is we kept losing focus of the slides on the second screen. Is there a way to lock focus on the second screen with the PowerPoint slides?