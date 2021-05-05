Power outage - Rtx 3090 - question.

Hello. First my pc:
PC:
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gigabyte Gaming Oc ( 62C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming
SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P
Hello dear users. I dont wanna trolling or something. Please dont think that. I wanna just ask.
So yesterday i was playin Metro Exodus and i get power outage in my house/block. After 10 minutes power back. My question did something happen to pc or if its working again its fine?
Just scary pc was expensive. Thx
