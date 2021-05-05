Power outage - Rtx 3090 - question.

mgty23

Hello. First my pc:
PC:
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gigabyte Gaming Oc ( 62C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming
SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P

Hello dear users. I dont wanna trolling or something. Please dont think that. I wanna just ask.
So yesterday i was playin Metro Exodus and i get power outage in my house/block. After 10 minutes power back. My question did something happen to pc or if its working again its fine?
Just scary pc was expensive. Thx
 
1. You tell us, we don't have your PC in front of us. Is it working?

2. Get a UPS.
 
mgty23

I think its ok i run Metro again and no issues i think heh. Clocks of gpu and cpu are fine .
 
vegeta535

Should be fine. There a chance the OS or something might of for corrupted and will fail to boot. Since it is up and running I wouldn't worry about anything.
 
UltraTaco

Well, a power outage can sometimes cause unseen damage which will not always manifest itself at first. Taco is pretty certain her gpu died because of it at some point. Another issue I've ran into was windows corruption. It's not visible at first, just like in big corporations.
 
mgty23

UltraTaco said:
Well, a power outage can sometimes cause unseen damage which will not always manifest itself at first. Taco is pretty certain her gpu died because of it at some point. Another issue I've ran into was windows corruption. It's not visible at first, just like in big corporations.
so how to be sure?
 
criccio

mgty23 said:
so how to be sure?
Please. Please do not overthink this like every other thread you've made thinking something was wrong with your PC.

Your PC works, it's fine.

Honestly, this isn't healthy to keep making threads everytime the most minor little thing happens.
 
GameLifter

+1 on getting a UPS. Ever since I started using them for my PC and living room setup I've had much more peace of mind about power outages and surges.
 
UltraTaco

mgty23 said:
so how to be sure?
Well, time will tell. You never know if there was a surge present right before the outage, caused by ripple effect on electrons from other equipment on the main loadline when the power disappears. Sort of like induction, but a little different. You'll probably be fine though.

It broke my gpu a while back because we had very often intermittent flickers nd power outages due to wind. Then we moved out. My gpu lasted only a year.
 
