Power outage last night killed QNAP...now what?

I am on my third QNAP; 2 bay to 4 bay and as of last night...8 bay (TS-851). I only had 6 drives...4 in a big pool for media, and 2 in RAID for important files. I was getting no beeps and red lights so seems system fell into the "intel bug" issue. I was able to put the 2 RAID drives in old 4 bay (TS-453 Pro) and copy everything over to main rig, but then had to pull them out and put the other 4 in to see what I got. 2 drives show good, 2 show as "non-active", but at face value I can see files and currently copying things over to main rig (various drives) then decide what to do next.
There are various links on how to temp fix issue, but all say it will still fail again. So...I am contemplating keeping the TS453 Pro but rework all the drives, but also thinking that someone on here might have used another product that works the same. Let me first say, I dont really want another rig on my desk as I already have a gaming machine, wifes machine, work machine and main rig (2 desks side by side). The QNAP kinda just fits behind one of the many screens and having been using them for like 10 years +, I have grown to like them. This is the first fail I have had on them. In looking at new ones...they are not cheap. Decision, decision....
