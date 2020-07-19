Power Limits on B460M-DS3H Gigabyte Motherboard

bikemanI7

Is there Power Limits on this paritcular motherboard, for like Turbo boost, got the stock cooler right now til i can afford a cooler upgrade for this processor, so was maybe thinking of setting Power Limits if possible to keep temps in check, and still have decent performance maybe. Except i don't know what to set in UEFI bios or even if i should even mess with it, right now left alone as not sure at all about it lol.

Ideally wanna get my upgraded cooler hopefully sometime either in August or asap soon as i get some more money to afford--Probably having local Computer shop do that unless Covid 19 delays that, as i for one don't know what the heck i'm doing to upgrade a CPU Cooler, nor do i have a RL that will be quiet enough so i can concentrate and take my time


Otherwise i'm very happy with my Intel 10700 System, may have not been smart agreeing to B460M motherboard, but i guess it isn't too bad. And i'm sure will be even better to do more tasks once i get the upgraded cooler, and purchase External blu-ray drive to watch some dvd's, or burn some files, i think my purchase plan is newer CPU Cooler first, then later M.2, and external blu-ray driver i think is tentative plan right now
 
bikemanI7

Yeah guess your right, i tend to panic, and watch temps perhaps too much, and in the end eventually i'll get the system perfect way want it soon as can afford it, and then hopefully should be perfect.
 
CraptacularOne

CraptacularOne

bikemanI7 said:
Yeah guess your right, i tend to panic, and watch temps perhaps too much, and in the end eventually i'll get the system perfect way want it soon as can afford it, and then hopefully should be perfect.
No such thing as "perfect" and unless your temps are getting into the mid 90s I wouldn't worry about them either.
 
J

JNavy89GT

Learn how to install stuff yourself. You can build your next computer easy then. Stuff is NOT hard, if you have any common sense and patience to learn. Youtube will show you a TON. Just learn to stay grounded/shorted to your working area/parts etc.... That's my 2cents

P.S. unless I missed it, you didn't even list your temps you're worried about!
 
