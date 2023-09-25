Power delivery difference between PCI-E 1X, 4X, and 16x

So I believe most of us here are familiar with the concept of a PCI-E 16x slot being capable of providing up to 75w of power through the slot. I've heard this over and over again for years.
But what about a PCI-E 1x slot? Can a PCI-E 1x slot also deliver 75W of power if I wanted to charge a laptop off of an expansion card off of the 1x slot that supports USB power delivery?
And what's the deal with the seldom talked about PCI-E 4x slot? Can a 4x slot be trusted to provide 75w of power as well?
I've read my motherboard's manual front to back, and it never brings this subject up.
