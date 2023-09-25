Power delivery difference between PCI-E 1X, 4X, and 16x

So I believe most of us here are familiar with the concept of a PCI-E 16x slot being capable of providing up to 75w of power through the slot. I've heard this over and over again for years.

But what about a PCI-E 1x slot? Can a PCI-E 1x slot also deliver 75W of power if I wanted to charge a laptop off of an expansion card off of the 1x slot that supports USB power delivery?

And what's the deal with the seldom talked about PCI-E 4x slot? Can a 4x slot be trusted to provide 75w of power as well?

I've read my motherboard's manual front to back, and it never brings this subject up.
 
Looks like power is on the small part of the edge connector.

I happen to have a copy of the PCI Express Card Electromechanical Specification, which says:

x1 standard height, full-length card is limited to a 10 W maximum power dissipation at initial power up. When the card is configured for high power, by default, it must not exceed 25 W maximum power dissipation or optionally it must not exceed 75 W maximum power dissipation. A x4/x8 or a x16 standard height or low profile card is limited to a 25 W maximum power dissipation at initial power up. When a card is configured for high power, it must not exceed 75 W maximum power dissipation.
So it can be 75W for any slot, but 1x slots might be only 25W. Cards are supposed to query the slot for how much power they are allowed to draw.
 
