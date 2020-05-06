Power but no POST. CPU or motherboard?

8700K

MSI Z370 Gaming M7



Happened out of nowhere yesterday, board lights up and powers headers but no video - integrated or discrete - and displays 00 (not D0) and the DRAM debug LED is lit despite memory testing fine in other systems and trying all slots and combinations on this board. I spent 20 minutes checking the socket pins but couldn't find anything wrong. Cleared CMOS many times.



The CPU has run stock and with good cooling. It has to be the board right?