Potential RTX 3000 buyers...what monitors will you be driving?

What monitors will be using with your fresh Ampere based cards? I’ll be grabbing a RTX 3080 myself driving an HP Omen 27” 1440p 144-165hz monitor. System specs are a 3800x with 32GB 3600mhz ram.



I play mostly CoD Warzone and Overwatch currently but coming from a GTX 1080 I’m gonna have to try some single player games and crank up settings to enjoy the IQ. Can’t wait to see RT and DLSS also!