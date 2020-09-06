Potential RTX 3000 buyers...what monitors will you be driving?

N

n370zed

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 21, 2012
Messages
406
What monitors will be using with your fresh Ampere based cards? I’ll be grabbing a RTX 3080 myself driving an HP Omen 27” 1440p 144-165hz monitor. System specs are a 3800x with 32GB 3600mhz ram.

I play mostly CoD Warzone and Overwatch currently but coming from a GTX 1080 I’m gonna have to try some single player games and crank up settings to enjoy the IQ. Can’t wait to see RT and DLSS also!
 
Snowdensjacket

Snowdensjacket

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 10, 2017
Messages
317
I'm gonna order a 3080 FE as soon as they release. I'm on a 1440 ultra wide. I think I'm gonna go buy a 49" LG 4k TV with the hdmi 2.1 cause I really can't find anything better. It's too big for what I want but their just aren't any other options. So I'll rearrange my desk space for it
 
A

amd7674

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 1, 2007
Messages
1,551
3080 most likely driving current 32" LG 1440p 144-165 gsync monitor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top