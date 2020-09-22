Potential heat issue with RTX 3080 FE?

So from the 2 articles linked below:
https://www.techpowerup.com/272420/...19-gbps-gddr6x-memory-and-not-faster-variants
https://www.igorslab.de/en/gddr6x-a...i-der-geforce-rtx-3080-fe-im-chip-gemessen-2/
TL,DR: Micron GDDR6X modules are rated for Tj max at 100°C, the RTX 3080 (assuming Founders Edition from the photos) memory modules hit 104°C.
I wonder if we'll start seeing issue with these card just like the 2080 Ti?
