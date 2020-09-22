Potential heat issue with RTX 3080 FE?

David-Duc said:
So from the 2 articles linked below:
https://www.techpowerup.com/272420/...19-gbps-gddr6x-memory-and-not-faster-variants
https://www.igorslab.de/en/gddr6x-a...i-der-geforce-rtx-3080-fe-im-chip-gemessen-2/

TL,DR: Micron GDDR6X modules are rated for Tj max at 100°C, the RTX 3080 (assuming Founders Edition from the photos) memory modules hit 104°C.

I wonder if we'll start seeing issue with these card just like the 2080 Ti?
they're actually rated for 110C the micron GDDR6 non X are rated for 100C. given GDDR6X run at 1.35v and the modules are damn near touching the GPU it's not that surprising they run hot.
 
