Potential 2027 xbox handheld APU leaked by MLID

Background: currently AMD has a halo APU which is medusa halo (mainly used in tablets such as Asus rog flow but also a few $1500+ upcoming handhelds). The primary handheld APU right now is the strix point widely used including the new Asus rog xbox Ally X. there is also a low power apu Krackan mainly for budget laptops & not gaming
All this is set to change in 2027 (when RDNA 5 will be launched worldwide)
https://www.techpowerup.com/340216/amd-medusa-halo-apu-leak-reveals-up-to-24-cores-and-48-rdna-5-cus
- Medusa point with CPU iod & bare minimum RDNA 5 CU complex — this will replace krackan in budget laptops — at the max this can go to sub-$500 budget handhelds
- Same as above but an extra cpu iod with 12 more zen 6/c cores — will replace strix point in premium laptops. Note that GPU CU count remains the same as above
- Medusa premium (also known as medusa halo mini — lets just call it medusa not so halo) — this will be the new z3e replacement & hence new 'xbox' handhelds
- 14x zen6 cpu in a iod chip — mix of zen 6 p/c/lp cores
- A separate 24 CU RDNA 5 chip that uses 128 bit lpddr5x (or lpddr6)
- This apu is also a drop in replacement for strix halo as it will supposedly use the same socket
- Note above gpu chip can also be sold as a standalone entry level graphics card. Which will make a decent upgrade for 3060 12gb users
- Handhelds using this configuration likely to cost less than $1000
- Can also be used for AI devices upto 64gb unified ram I think
- Medusa halo — the big chungus (let's call it the medusa halo mega)
- Same cpu-iod complex as above with 14 mixed zen 6 cores
- Additional 12 core zen 6 cpu ccd
- The graphics chip will double the CUs to 48 CUs
- Again will use lpddr5x or lpddr6 but most likely 384 bit. (Maybe 256 bit ?)
- So the ram should max out at 128gb or 192gb. Hence primarily for big AI machines
- New socket obviously
- This will functionally replace the current medusa halo devices such as Asus rog flow tablet or framework builds
- In rare case somebody like Aya neo might be mad enough to build a handheld that will definitely cost more than $2000
- This gpu chip also will go to stand alone gpus although the lpddr5x/6 vram will be slower than nvidia's competing gddr7 products. I don't expect too many of these to sell but will mostly be in the range of $400 to $500
