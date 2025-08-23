  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Potential 2027 xbox handheld APU leaked by MLID

Background: currently AMD has a halo APU which is medusa halo (mainly used in tablets such as Asus rog flow but also a few $1500+ upcoming handhelds). The primary handheld APU right now is the strix point widely used including the new Asus rog xbox Ally X. there is also a low power apu Krackan mainly for budget laptops & not gaming

All this is set to change in 2027 (when RDNA 5 will be launched worldwide)

  1. Medusa point with CPU iod & bare minimum RDNA 5 CU complex — this will replace krackan in budget laptops — at the max this can go to sub-$500 budget handhelds
  2. Same as above but an extra cpu iod with 12 more zen 6/c cores — will replace strix point in premium laptops. Note that GPU CU count remains the same as above
  3. Medusa premium (also known as medusa halo mini — lets just call it medusa not so halo) — this will be the new z3e replacement & hence new 'xbox' handhelds
    1. 14x zen6 cpu in a iod chip — mix of zen 6 p/c/lp cores
    2. A separate 24 CU RDNA 5 chip that uses 128 bit lpddr5x (or lpddr6)
    3. This apu is also a drop in replacement for strix halo as it will supposedly use the same socket
    4. Note above gpu chip can also be sold as a standalone entry level graphics card. Which will make a decent upgrade for 3060 12gb users
    5. Handhelds using this configuration likely to cost less than $1000
    6. Can also be used for AI devices upto 64gb unified ram I think
  4. Medusa halo — the big chungus (let's call it the medusa halo mega)
    1. Same cpu-iod complex as above with 14 mixed zen 6 cores
    2. Additional 12 core zen 6 cpu ccd
    3. The graphics chip will double the CUs to 48 CUs
    4. Again will use lpddr5x or lpddr6 but most likely 384 bit. (Maybe 256 bit ?)
    5. So the ram should max out at 128gb or 192gb. Hence primarily for big AI machines
    6. New socket obviously
    7. This will functionally replace the current medusa halo devices such as Asus rog flow tablet or framework builds
    8. In rare case somebody like Aya neo might be mad enough to build a handheld that will definitely cost more than $2000
    9. This gpu chip also will go to stand alone gpus although the lpddr5x/6 vram will be slower than nvidia's competing gddr7 products. I don't expect too many of these to sell but will mostly be in the range of $400 to $500

https://www.techpowerup.com/340216/amd-medusa-halo-apu-leak-reveals-up-to-24-cores-and-48-rdna-5-cus
 
Marees said:
  1. 14x zen6 cpu in a iod chip — mix of zen 6 p/c/lp cores
  2. A separate 24 CU RDNA 5 chip that uses 128 bit lpddr5x (or lpddr6)
  3. This apu is also a drop in replacement for strix halo as it will supposedly use the same socket
As a point of contrast the PlayStation handheld is supposed to have
  1. Monolithic
  2. 4 zen6 cores
  3. Approx 18 RDNA 5 CUs
  4. Probably 16gb vram
  5. Low power mode of current PS5 will match handheld operating range of 15 watts
  6. This will essentially halve the performance of current PS5 without FSR 4
  7. With FSR 4 will match performance of PS5 in handheld mode around 15 watts
  8. Docked mode could use more power & with combination of FSR4 should be able to act as the series S version of the PlayStation 6
  9. Built for a budget. Should be competitive with Nintendo switch in terms of budget
 
