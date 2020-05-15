Potent Coronavirus Anti-Viral Found

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,030
STI-1499, A Potent Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Antibody, Demonstrates Ability To Completely Inhibit In Vitro Virus Infection In Preclinical Studies
"This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting contain forward-looking statements related to Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potency and potential blocking capabilities of STI-1499 and the impact on SARS-CoV-2, the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and viral entry; the expected length of any antiviral protection provided by STI-1499; the potential administration and applications of STI-1499; the potential for STI-1499 to protect against future mutations of coronavirus; the preclinical testing of STI-1499; the safety and efficacy of STI-1499; the readiness of Sorrento's cGMP facilities for large-scale production of STI-1499 for commercialization and Sorrento's expected capacity to produce drug substance; the expected time needed for Sorrento's cGMP facilities to produce doses of STI-1499; the potential inclusion of STI-1499 in the antibody cocktail (COVI-SHIELD™) that Sorrento is developing and its development as a stand-alone therapy; the therapeutic potential of STI-1499 for SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 disease and any potential ability to save lives; and Sorrento's potential position in the antiviral industry. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: risks related to Sorrento's and its subsidiaries', affiliates' and partners' technologies and prospects and collaborations with partners, including, but not limited to risks related to conducting pre-clinical studies and seeking IND regulatory approval for STI-1499; conducting and receiving results of clinical trials for STI-1499; the clinical and commercial success of STI-1499 against preventing and treating SARS-CoV-2 virus infections; the viability and success of STI-1499 in anti-viral therapeutic areas, including coronaviruses; clinical development risks, including risks in the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; risk of difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals; risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval; risks of manufacturing and supplying drug product; risks related to leveraging the expertise of its employees, subsidiaries, affiliates and partners to assist the company in the execution of its COVID-19 therapeutic product candidates strategies; risks related to Sorrento's debt obligations; risks related to the global impact of COVID-19; and other risks that are described in Sorrento's most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Sorrento's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required by law."
https://investors.sorrentotherapeut...anti-sars-cov-2-antibody-demonstrates-ability
"This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting contain forward-looking statements related to Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potency and potential blocking capabilities of STI-1499 and the impact on SARS-CoV-2, the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and viral entry; the expected length of any antiviral protection provided by STI-1499; the potential administration and applications of STI-1499; the potential for STI-1499 to protect against future mutations of coronavirus; the preclinical testing of STI-1499; the safety and efficacy of STI-1499; the readiness of Sorrento's cGMP facilities for large-scale production of STI-1499 for commercialization and Sorrento's expected capacity to produce drug substance; the expected time needed for Sorrento's cGMP facilities to produce doses of STI-1499; the potential inclusion of STI-1499 in the antibody cocktail (COVI-SHIELD™) that Sorrento is developing and its development as a stand-alone therapy; the therapeutic potential of STI-1499 for SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 disease and any potential ability to save lives; and Sorrento's potential position in the antiviral industry. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: risks related to Sorrento's and its subsidiaries', affiliates' and partners' technologies and prospects and collaborations with partners, including, but not limited to risks related to conducting pre-clinical studies and seeking IND regulatory approval for STI-1499; conducting and receiving results of clinical trials for STI-1499; the clinical and commercial success of STI-1499 against preventing and treating SARS-CoV-2 virus infections; the viability and success of STI-1499 in anti-viral therapeutic areas, including coronaviruses; clinical development risks, including risks in the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; risk of difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals; risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval; risks of manufacturing and supplying drug product; risks related to leveraging the expertise of its employees, subsidiaries, affiliates and partners to assist the company in the execution of its COVID-19 therapeutic product candidates strategies; risks related to Sorrento's debt obligations; risks related to the global impact of COVID-19; and other risks that are described in Sorrento's most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Sorrento's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required by law."
https://investors.sorrentotherapeut...anti-sars-cov-2-antibody-demonstrates-ability