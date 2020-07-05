POST troubles (CPU+RAM Error LED) ASRock X570M Pro4 + Ryzen 7 3800X + 64GB Crucial RAM

Hello [H],



I built a new rig based on:



Mainboard: ASRock X570M Pro4 mATX

CPU: Ryzen 7 3800X

CPU Cooler: Noctua NH-L12S in High Clearance Configuration (fan on top of cooler)

RAM: 2 x 32GB Crucial DDR4-320 0 (CT32G4DFD832A)

Storage: Intel SSD 660p NVMe



PSU: Silverstone Strider 600W

GPI: GeForce GTX 970

Case: Jonsbo V4 mATX Case, extra 80mm fan at the back.



Initially, everything went well, the system booted without any problem. I just went into the BIOS to set the boot drive, but changed nothing else. Memory was fully recognized (slots A2+B2). I installed Windows, pulled updates, multiple reboots, and generally worked on the system for about 2 hours. All temperatures were well in hand, I'd say never in excess of 60°C on the CPU. Suddenly, the system shut down and wouldn't turn on any more.



I had to pull the power cord from the PSU and let it sit for a while. When I opened up the case and tried to reconnect power, the system spun up for a few seconds, but shut itself down without POST or boot. After I let it sit overnight with power cord disconnected I was able to boot on the next morning as if nothing had happened but the system shut itself down just after a few minutes. Again, nothing suspicious on the temperatures.

I opened up the case and tried to get it to boot, but since then I've pretty much had no luck:

When the system turns on, fans start spinning, but the CPU and RAM power on status check (PSC) LEDs are on, and the system turns off after a few seconds again.

Sometime it stays on for maybe 20seconds, and then it might be that the PSC LEDs switch to VGA and briefly BIOS before turning off again. If i let it sit, this game will continue a few times, until it finally shuts off and remains off.



I made sure that everything is properly connected, tried to boot with only a single stick of RAM (the RAM is on the QVL at ASRock in it's DDR4-2666 variant, and on the crucial website, they promise compatibility for my exact sticks if you buy from them). Also tried to clear BIOS using the Clear CMOS jumper.

I even reseated the CPU cooler since I checked the CPU for bent pins, but nothing seems to be out of order. And I did countless trials of reseating the RAM, booting with just one of the RAM stick in slot A2 and so on.



I also used a different PSU to make sure that isn't the problem. The PSU and the GPU are from my old build, and the continue to run in that one as well (I checked to make sure they weren't damaged).



Barring the fact that the CPU was somehow damaged by heat (which I would really rule out, since I watched the temperatures like a hawk), it looks to me as if the mainboard is faulty. Maybe a regulator died? Any of you have any other ideas? I am basically asking the vendor to replace it for the same model, but I am worried what to do if this happens with the new board as well.



Cheers,



Tom