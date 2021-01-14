Post Status Checker (PSC) - VGA Light Stuck On but everything is fine?

On an Asrock X99 OC Formula, I have UEFI enabled and the PC boost just fine.



I can get into the BIOS, I can use Windows, I can Game... yadda yadda, works perfectly, always has...



However; for years I have had to use the CSM simply because the VGA Light on the PSC is ALWAYS ON if I use UEFI, even though everything works fine in either mode. No issues, no crashes, flawless.



The light is extremely annoying, and according to the description of the PSC, should not even be on! So I use CSM as the light goes off in that mode.



Anyone ever run into this before and were you able to fix it? Ideally, I want to use UEFI.



2.9 Post Status Checker

Post Status Checker (PSC) diagnoses the computer when users power on the

machine. It emits a red light to indicate whether the CPU, memory, VGA or storage

is dysfunctional. he lights go of if the four mentioned above are functioning

normally.