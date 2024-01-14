Post Pics of your SLI or Crossfire Builds (I know its dead)

psy81
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 18, 2011
- Messages
- 582
Although SLI and Crossfire is from a bygone era lets play homage to the days where u could add 2, 3, 4, etc cards...
Started my SLI journey with GTX 470s, 670s, 970s and 1070s.
Note: GTX 970s were a recent purchase and didn't buy them on release.
I miss this time... Although SLI was a hit and miss when it worked well it provided a big bump performance and looked pretty cool.
Started my SLI journey with GTX 470s, 670s, 970s and 1070s.
Note: GTX 970s were a recent purchase and didn't buy them on release.
I miss this time... Although SLI was a hit and miss when it worked well it provided a big bump performance and looked pretty cool.