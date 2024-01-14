Post Pics of your SLI or Crossfire Builds (I know its dead)

Although SLI and Crossfire is from a bygone era lets play homage to the days where u could add 2, 3, 4, etc cards...

Started my SLI journey with GTX 470s, 670s, 970s and 1070s.

Note: GTX 970s were a recent purchase and didn't buy them on release.

I miss this time... Although SLI was a hit and miss when it worked well it provided a big bump performance and looked pretty cool.
 

Wow.. blast from the past.. these were 7900gts with some aftermarket air cooling... DFI expert nforce4

7900GT9.jpg


Water cooled 7800 GTX's same DFI expert nf4 board ... topless opteron cpu ..
gtx-loop6.jpg

Man I loved watercooling these.. so much fun and looked so sweet.
gtx-moneyshot.jpg



GTX470's overclocked within a limit of their life.. and performed flawlessly for years... the heat that came out of my Koolance external cooler when I launched a game was insane. lol! Intel x58 platform.
P1020151-2.jpg


I had SLI from 6800gt's up until my 980's.. then when I got a 1080 I gave it up. I could run TW3 at 4k on a single card well enough lol.


In related news I found this shirt TODAY! In a tote while cleaning the garage.. crazy timing on this thread.

IMG_3603.jpeg



Edit. My old 3ghz topless opty..

IMG_3604.jpeg

IMG_3606.jpeg


0550VPMW the best overclocking opteron that there was..
 
