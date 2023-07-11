Possible Trojan on my computer.

I started seeing that the Windows defender kept showing there was something on my computer by the icon in the taskbar. I tried to run a scan but it just automatically shut down, same thing when I tried to view the report. I downloaded Adaware 14 and ran it. Did the scan it found nothing. It asked me to restart the PC so I did and when back in windows I started seeing a little window saying an application had been blocked, this was flashing over and over, the location listed was c:/windows/system32/windowspo...That is all I could see. When I look in the system32 folder there is a WindowsPowerShell Folder. I ran a full scan and once again Adaware 14 didn't find anything nor is there any notifications.
I am about to reinstall Windows but I don't want to if not needed.
 
Maybe you could try :
https://superuser.com/questions/144...-protected-folders-blocked-by-windows-ransomw

if you type this in your terminal:
wevtutil qe "Microsoft-Windows-Windows Defender/Operational" /c:10 /f:text /rd:true

You should have the latest 10 event show up (you can change 10 to 50, etc...) > nameFile.log to have it in a text file, maybe you will see the program that try to launch PowerShell scripts/commands

In powershell: Get-WinEvent -ProviderName “Microsoft-Windows-Windows Defender” -MaxEvents 100, should give you a list of even maybe there is some clue of why it crash if there is nothing above and if it is recent, maybe you can look if windows created a restore point just before it started and if it noted an application-installation making some change to the system.
 
