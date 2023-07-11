Possible Trojan on my computer.

I started seeing that the Windows defender kept showing there was something on my computer by the icon in the taskbar. I tried to run a scan but it just automatically shut down, same thing when I tried to view the report. I downloaded Adaware 14 and ran it. Did the scan it found nothing. It asked me to restart the PC so I did and when back in windows I started seeing a little window saying an application had been blocked, this was flashing over and over, the location listed was c:/windows/system32/windowspo...That is all I could see. When I look in the system32 folder there is a WindowsPowerShell Folder. I ran a full scan and once again Adaware 14 didn't find anything nor is there any notifications.

I am about to reinstall Windows but I don't want to if not needed.