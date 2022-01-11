Possible to setup video playback so that my TV recognizes 24p/24hz movies from PC?

Trying to get judder free playback with some blu-ray rips I authored myself, with H.265.



I've got one of those TVs which can detect a 24fps movie and output at 120hz to remove judder. But 60hz is the highest input it will accept.



I'm a pretty advanced user, but I can't figure out how to set things up so that my PC will output a signal that my TV will recognize and properly de-judder.



The TV will accept a 24hz desktop input signal just fine. But the TV doesn't simply recognize it as something to de-judder with "film mode". So when I play a movie like this, its actually even worse. Its better to just use a 60hz desktop signal.



The same movie played direct from the blu-ray on a blu-ray player, flags the TV correctly for smooth playback.



What do I need to get this working?



Typically I use MPV as my video player. Resort to VLC if I have a problem in MPV. But I'm fine using something else, if required.